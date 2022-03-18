COODIE & CHIKE: The Genius Behind ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ Speak [Listen Here]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The key to achieving your dreams is seeing your dreams playout before anyone else could even imagine your dream and for a young successful beat maker in Hip Hop named Kanye West that is exactly what happened. Kanye West believed in himself as a rapper when the industry only seen him as the producer that was the genius behind other soon to be legends in Hip Hop’s projects. However The College Dropout kept plugging while believing that his destiny was just was right there at the wire and his break through came when he went Through The Wire. When you see it you can achieve it, and Kanye West had the foresight to document his journey with the help of a man that never went anywhere without his camera, Coodie and his partner Chike.

Coodie’s filming Kanye West became his foot in the door to filming other Hip Hop artist music videos along with other projects, but more importantly it led to a trending number one status when Coodie and his partner Chike put together a 21 years in the making documentary titled ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy about the rise of the man that does nothing but trend, Kanye West before he became Yeezy.

Coodie and Chike sat down with another one of their home boys from school in Chicago, 93.1 WZAK’s own Sam Sylk and his co-host Bijou Star on The Sam Sylk show to talk about the genius behind making ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’, the good old days with Kanye, the lost footage that didn’t make it to the documentary and where their relationship is at these days.

Take a listen to the interview with Coodie and Chike exclusively for The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star below.

