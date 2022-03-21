The Bijou Star Files: OH Lawd, Mase Explains Diddy Diss Record

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 21, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Mase Continues to Call Out Diddy on Instagram Live: ‘We’re Done With Your Games’

Mase refuses to bite his tongue. Read More

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Accuses the Rapper of Snitching on Shyne Over 1999 Shooting

Gene Deal, former bodyguard for Diddy, is opening up about the 1999 shooting that left Shyne in prison for a decade. Read More

GOSPEL SINGER ERICA CAMPBELL KANYE NEEDS TO PRACTICE WHAT HE PREACHES …About Being a Man of God

Erica Campbell says if Kanye West is trying to be a man of God for Sunday Service, he should practice what he preaches during the week … something she’s just not seeing. Read More

KANYE WEST YANKED FROM GRAMMYS LINEUP …Due to Online Behavior

Trevor Noah has spoken out on reports of Ye being pulled from the Grammy performers lineup, simply saying … “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.” Read More

SCOTUS JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS HOSPITALIZED… Bed-Ridden w/ Infection

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with what sounds like a serious illness … but the high court says he should be okay in due time. Read More

SPRING BREAK SHOOTING IN MIAMI BEACH …2 Injured, Breakers Run For Their Lives

Spring Break in Miami Beach turned violent Saturday night … after 2 people were shot and kids scrambled for their lives. Read More

FLO-JO MEMORABILIA BACK IN HUSBAND AL JOYNER’S HANDS Thanks To ‘Storage Wars’ Star Rene Nezhoda

Olympic legend Florence Griffith Joyner — AKA Flo-Jo — had her priceless memorabilia returned to Olympic gold medalist and husband Al Joyner … and it’s all thanks to “Storage Wars” Star Rene Nezhoda! Read More

J LO AND BEN IN ESCROW FOR INSANELY EXPENSIVE ESTATE …Families Are About To Blend!!!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking the next step in their relationship, and it’s a big one … they’re plunking down more than $50 MILLION on a spectacular estate … real estate sources tell TMZ. Read More

Maury Povich’s Self-Titled Talk Show To Come To An End After Three Decades

The landscape of talk show television seems to change as the days go by, and yet another show will come to an end. This time, a show that many folks have grown up watching will soon end production after 31 years. Read More

Latto Says She’s Struggled With Male Artists “Keeping It Business” As She Worked To Clear Songs For Her Album

When it comes to the differences between male and female rappers, Latto is not biting her tongue. She recently opened up during an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood about challenges she’s encountered with male artists not being professional. Read More

Ray J Introduced Kodak Black To Donald Trump For The First Time After The Commutation Of His Sentence (Exclusive Videos)

OHKAY! Former President Donald Trump, Ray J, and Kodak Black were under one roof as they attended dinner Thursday evening at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. The dinner was a fundraiser for former Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones. Read More

Source Says Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage X Fenty Deal Expired Over A Year Ago, “There’s No Reason For Her To Be On The Website”

Rumors have been swirling about Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage X Fenty contract status. In true TSR fashion, we had to get the deets, hunni. Read More

Laila Ali Shows Off The Shocking Resemblance Between Her Son & Her Father

If there is one thing Laila Ali inherited from her father, the late and great Muhammad Ali, it is definitely her skills within the boxing ring. Now it looks like her son has also inherited something from him as well…his looks. Read More

Three Leading Credit Reporting Agencies Are Removing Close To 70 Percent Of All Medical Debt From Credit Reports

Three of the leading credit reporting agencies in the U.S. just announced that almost 70% of all medical debt will be officially removed from consumer credit reports. Read More

The House Passes The CROWN Act Banning Race-Based Hair Discrimination — Headed To The Senate Next!

Today the House passed the CROWN Act, which would ban hair-related discrimination. Read More

Photos Of Rihanna Holding A Dress At Target Spark Rumors About The Gender Of Her Baby

Rihanna is officially in the third trimester of her pregnancy and she has been out and about preparing to welcome her bundle of joy, fans seem to think she was sending a hint during a recent trip to Target. Read More

LaKevia Jackson, Mother To Young Thug’s Son, Fatally Shot At Atlanta Bowling Alley

It’s a scary time when casual spaces meant for joy aren’t safe. A mother by the name LaKevia Jackson was shot and killed at the Metro Fun Center in southwest Atlanta, per CBS46. LaKevia was a co-parent to Atlanta’s own Young Thug. She was 31 years old at the time of her passing. Read More

Ukraine President Zelensky Warns Failed Talks With Russia Could Lead to ‘Third World War’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky issued a warning to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Sunday, saying that if negotiations with Russia were to fall apart, we could be at the precipice of World War III. Read More

Trevor Noah Says to ‘Counsel’ Not ‘Cancel’ Kanye West After Rapper Barred From Grammys

Trevor Noah weighed in on Kanye West being banned from performing this year’s Grammys. Read More

LeBron James Passes Karl Malone for No. 2 on NBA’s All-Time Scoring List

LeBron James has, once again, made NBA history. Read More

Black Man Paralyzed After He Was Shot by New Jersey Police While Retrieving Tea From Car

An unarmed Black man who last month was shot and paralyzed by police officers in Trenton, New Jersey, is suing the city and its police department. Read More

China Reports First COVID-19 Deaths Since January 2021

China’s national health authorities have reported the first two COVID-19 deaths in the country since January 2021, Read More

Lawsuit Accuses Google of Systematic Bias Against Black Employees

A former employee at Google sued the tech giant on Friday, claiming it engages in systemic bias against Black workers. Read More

TikToker Loses His Job After Moving Into Office Cubicle to Live Rent-Free

A TikToker says he lost his job after he moved into an office cubicle out of “protest.” Chibuzor Ejimofor, who goes by Simon Jackson online, went viral earlier this month with a video titled “Check out my new [apartment].” Read More

Victim’s Father Slams The Father Of 13-Year-Old Boy He Let Drive Truck That Killed 7

The father of a college golfer who was killed in a Texas crash that claimed nine lives had slammed the 13-year-old’s father for allowing the young boy to drive the pickup truck, which caused the fatal collision. Read More

New TikTok Challenge Leads To Arrests; Police Issues Warning

A dangerous new challenge is appearing on TikTok and has police across the country reporting incidentsof injury to people and even the arrests of teens. Read More

Dollar General Working To Take Dollar Tree Customers Following Price Raise

Dollar General is looking to take down their biggest opp, Dollar Tree after the company announced a price increase last year. Read More

Kevin Durant Hit With $25,000 Fine For Telling Fan To “Shut The F**k Up” [Video]

Kevin Durant has been hit with a $25,000 fine after cursing at a fan during Wednesday’s game. Read More

Burger King Employee Having A “Bad Day” Shoots At Customer Who Threw Mayo Packets At Her

A Miami Burger King employee was arrested after shooting at a customer following a heated argument. Read More

Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett, Jr., And David Allan Grier Added To The Cast Of “The Color Purple” Remake

The cast of the upcoming new film adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Color Purple” adds six new cast members, including Louis Gossett, Jr., David Alan Grier, Tamela J. Mann, Phylicia Mpasi, Deon Cole, and Stephen Hill. Read More

Ketanji Brown Jackson, 1st Black female Supreme Court pick, faces senators

She is the first nominee with significant criminal defense experience since Thurgood Marshall, the first Black American to serve on the nation’s highest court. Read More

‘Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance’: Cleveland Browns release statements on Deshaun Watson trade

Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski all spoke about Watson’s ability as well as concerns about sexual misconduct allegations against him. Read More

VIRAL SKATEBOARDER ‘DOGGFACE’ ‘I’M A RAPPER NOW’ Makes Music Vid With Snoop Dogg!!!

Doggface, aka Nathan Apodaca, is officially rolling with the big dogs after skating his way to fame … ’cause dude has made a rapping debut alongside Snoop Dogg!!! Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

