The Bijou Star Files: OH Lawd, Mase Explains Diddy Diss Record

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 21, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Mase Continues to Call Out Diddy on Instagram Live: ‘We’re Done With Your Games’
Mase refuses to bite his tongue. Read More
Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Accuses the Rapper of Snitching on Shyne Over 1999 Shooting
Gene Deal, former bodyguard for Diddy, is opening up about the 1999 shooting that left Shyne in prison for a decade. Read More
GOSPEL SINGER ERICA CAMPBELL KANYE NEEDS TO PRACTICE WHAT HE PREACHES …About Being a Man of God
Erica Campbell says if Kanye West is trying to be a man of God for Sunday Service, he should practice what he preaches during the week … something she’s just not seeing. Read More
KANYE WEST YANKED FROM GRAMMYS LINEUP …Due to Online Behavior
Trevor Noah has spoken out on reports of Ye being pulled from the Grammy performers lineup, simply saying … “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.” Read More
SCOTUS JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS HOSPITALIZED… Bed-Ridden w/ Infection
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with what sounds like a serious illness … but the high court says he should be okay in due time. Read More
SPRING BREAK SHOOTING IN MIAMI BEACH …2 Injured, Breakers Run For Their Lives
Spring Break in Miami Beach turned violent Saturday night … after 2 people were shot and kids scrambled for their lives. Read More
FLO-JO MEMORABILIA BACK IN HUSBAND AL JOYNER’S HANDS Thanks To ‘Storage Wars’ Star Rene Nezhoda
Olympic legend Florence Griffith Joyner — AKA Flo-Jo — had her priceless memorabilia returned to Olympic gold medalist and husband Al Joyner … and it’s all thanks to “Storage Wars” Star Rene Nezhoda! Read More
J LO AND BEN IN ESCROW FOR INSANELY EXPENSIVE ESTATE …Families Are About To Blend!!!
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking the next step in their relationship, and it’s a big one … they’re plunking down more than $50 MILLION on a spectacular estate … real estate sources tell TMZ. Read More
Maury Povich’s Self-Titled Talk Show To Come To An End After Three Decades
The landscape of talk show television seems to change as the days go by, and yet another show will come to an end. This time, a show that many folks have grown up watching will soon end production after 31 years. Read More
Latto Says She’s Struggled With Male Artists “Keeping It Business” As She Worked To Clear Songs For Her Album
When it comes to the differences between male and female rappers, Latto is not biting her tongue. She recently opened up during an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood about challenges she’s encountered with male artists not being professional. Read More
Ray J Introduced Kodak Black To Donald Trump For The First Time After The Commutation Of His Sentence (Exclusive Videos)
OHKAY! Former President Donald Trump, Ray J, and Kodak Black were under one roof as they attended dinner Thursday evening at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. The dinner was a fundraiser for former Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones. Read More
Source Says Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage X Fenty Deal Expired Over A Year Ago, “There’s No Reason For Her To Be On The Website”
Rumors have been swirling about Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage X Fenty contract status. In true TSR fashion, we had to get the deets, hunni. Read More
Laila Ali Shows Off The Shocking Resemblance Between Her Son & Her Father
If there is one thing Laila Ali inherited from her father, the late and great Muhammad Ali, it is definitely her skills within the boxing ring. Now it looks like her son has also inherited something from him as well…his looks. Read More
Three Leading Credit Reporting Agencies Are Removing Close To 70 Percent Of All Medical Debt From Credit Reports
Three of the leading credit reporting agencies in the U.S. just announced that almost 70% of all medical debt will be officially removed from consumer credit reports. Read More
The House Passes The CROWN Act Banning Race-Based Hair Discrimination — Headed To The Senate Next!
Today the House passed the CROWN Act, which would ban hair-related discrimination. Read More
Photos Of Rihanna Holding A Dress At Target Spark Rumors About The Gender Of Her Baby
Rihanna is officially in the third trimester of her pregnancy and she has been out and about preparing to welcome her bundle of joy, fans seem to think she was sending a hint during a recent trip to Target. Read More
LaKevia Jackson, Mother To Young Thug’s Son, Fatally Shot At Atlanta Bowling Alley
It’s a scary time when casual spaces meant for joy aren’t safe. A mother by the name LaKevia Jackson was shot and killed at the Metro Fun Center in southwest Atlanta, per CBS46. LaKevia was a co-parent to Atlanta’s own Young Thug. She was 31 years old at the time of her passing. Read More
Ukraine President Zelensky Warns Failed Talks With Russia Could Lead to ‘Third World War’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky issued a warning to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Sunday, saying that if negotiations with Russia were to fall apart, we could be at the precipice of World War III. Read More
Trevor Noah Says to ‘Counsel’ Not ‘Cancel’ Kanye West After Rapper Barred From Grammys
Trevor Noah weighed in on Kanye West being banned from performing this year’s Grammys. Read More
LeBron James Passes Karl Malone for No. 2 on NBA’s All-Time Scoring List
LeBron James has, once again, made NBA history. Read More
Black Man Paralyzed After He Was Shot by New Jersey Police While Retrieving Tea From Car
An unarmed Black man who last month was shot and paralyzed by police officers in Trenton, New Jersey, is suing the city and its police department. Read More
China Reports First COVID-19 Deaths Since January 2021
China’s national health authorities have reported the first two COVID-19 deaths in the country since January 2021, Read More
Lawsuit Accuses Google of Systematic Bias Against Black Employees
A former employee at Google sued the tech giant on Friday, claiming it engages in systemic bias against Black workers. Read More
TikToker Loses His Job After Moving Into Office Cubicle to Live Rent-Free
A TikToker says he lost his job after he moved into an office cubicle out of “protest.” Chibuzor Ejimofor, who goes by Simon Jackson online, went viral earlier this month with a video titled “Check out my new [apartment].” Read More
Victim’s Father Slams The Father Of 13-Year-Old Boy He Let Drive Truck That Killed 7
The father of a college golfer who was killed in a Texas crash that claimed nine lives had slammed the 13-year-old’s father for allowing the young boy to drive the pickup truck, which caused the fatal collision. Read More
New TikTok Challenge Leads To Arrests; Police Issues Warning
A dangerous new challenge is appearing on TikTok and has police across the country reporting incidentsof injury to people and even the arrests of teens. Read More
Dollar General Working To Take Dollar Tree Customers Following Price Raise
Dollar General is looking to take down their biggest opp, Dollar Tree after the company announced a price increase last year. Read More
Kevin Durant Hit With $25,000 Fine For Telling Fan To “Shut The F**k Up” [Video]
Kevin Durant has been hit with a $25,000 fine after cursing at a fan during Wednesday’s game. Read More
Burger King Employee Having A “Bad Day” Shoots At Customer Who Threw Mayo Packets At Her
A Miami Burger King employee was arrested after shooting at a customer following a heated argument. Read More
Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett, Jr., And David Allan Grier Added To The Cast Of “The Color Purple” Remake
The cast of the upcoming new film adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Color Purple” adds six new cast members, including Louis Gossett, Jr., David Alan Grier, Tamela J. Mann, Phylicia Mpasi, Deon Cole, and Stephen Hill. Read More
Ketanji Brown Jackson, 1st Black female Supreme Court pick, faces senators
She is the first nominee with significant criminal defense experience since Thurgood Marshall, the first Black American to serve on the nation’s highest court. Read More
‘Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance’: Cleveland Browns release statements on Deshaun Watson trade
Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski all spoke about Watson’s ability as well as concerns about sexual misconduct allegations against him. Read More
VIRAL SKATEBOARDER ‘DOGGFACE’ ‘I’M A RAPPER NOW’ Makes Music Vid With Snoop Dogg!!!
Doggface, aka Nathan Apodaca, is officially rolling with the big dogs after skating his way to fame … ’cause dude has made a rapping debut alongside Snoop Dogg!!! Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com