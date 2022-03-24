CONGRATULATIONS: Morris Chestnut Receives a Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Morris Chestnut has come a long way from being a Boyz N The Hood in Compton, CA as he has landed a new home on Hollywood Boulevard, Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028.

Congratulations are in order as 50 years young, movie and television actor, Morris Chestnut, has received his just due, as the eye candy of ‘The Best Man’ movies has been rewarded for his hard work with his very own star on star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Morris Chestnut’s first acting role was as Jason in Freddy’s Nightmares – A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Series, season 2, episode 19, in 1990 but a star was born to us when Morris Chestnut in 1991 slayed his role as Ricky Baker in Boyz n the Hood when another legend made his feature directorial debut, John Singleton. From there the awards winning actor, Morris Chestnut lit up our silver screens in movies such as The Inkwell, Higher Learning, The Brothers and The Best Man/The Best Man Holiday which is turning into a television series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, not mention several television series gigs such as the Patti LaBelle’s sitcom Out All Night, Rosewood, The Resident and Our Kind Of People.

Morris Chestnut who claims to be an introvert had this to say about the high honor of having his own star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame:

“So it’s really been tough for me to really be able to navigate this industry, because it takes a lot out of me, and every time I do come up and do things like this, and people don’t realize it,” “So first and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me and allowing me to be able to do that, to be able to go outside of myself and be in an industry where you have to go outside of yourself and be these characters. … Friendship is very important to me. For me it’s always been a concerted effort, so I want to make sure that Hollywood is a part of my life, but it was not my life. So my longstanding friendships have always been extremely important to me.”

Morris Chestnut is the recipient of the 2,716th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since it’s inception in 1961.

Take a look at Morris Chestnuts star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in the video below.

