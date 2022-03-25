Prayers: ‘LOVE & HIP HOP’S APPLE WATTS Was In A Horrific Car Accident

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that ‘Love & Hip-Hop’s’ Apple Watts was in a horrific car accident in Baker, CA, were she had to be life-flighted to a Nevada hospital.

36 year old, Jontelle Lafaye Watts, famously known by Apple Watts a reality television star from ‘Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood’ was traveling from Los Angeles to Las Vegas Northbound on I-15 when her black Mercedes and a truck collided. Apple Watts was ejected from the car after it flipped multiple times, and burst into flames when it came to a stop. Apple Watts’ sister confirmed to The Shade Room that Apple is unresponsive at the moment, and she suffered a fractured skull, a broken spine, and a shattered arm.

Apple Watts is a model, video vixen and rapper. who is a native of South Central Los Angeles. She rose to fame as a stripper, which lead to a brief stint in pornography under the name “Ms. Apple Bottom”, and appearances in numerous hip hop music videos, most notably “Wicked” by Future, before joining the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ brand. Apple Watts’ has three children, Richard, Kali and Miyaki Watts.

We will be keeping Apple Watt’s uplifted in our prayers for a full recovery.

