King Richard Doesn’t Approve Of The Will Smith Slap Move At The Oscars

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions

Source: Jay L. Clendenin / Getty

In order to raise a beast you have to be a beast.  Joseph Jackson wielded a stern hand however he raised super stars, Richard Williams who seen greatness in his daughters Venus and Serena before the even imagined it instilled a beast like work ethic to get them out of Compton to compete across the world.  Strong stern men who you would think would have a do or die ethic away from their playing fields.  In the case of Richard Williams who was the beast that created two tennis beasts, kill or be killed on the tennis court is one thing but when it comes to the Oscars stage King Richard thinks Will Smith should have shelved that (s##t)….stuff.

The reason Will Smith was at the Oscars that fateful night was in hopes of snagging his first Oscar for playing the role of Richard Williams father of tennis stars Venus and Serena in the heavily award nominated movie ‘King Richard‘, in which he did, but it wasn’t until after his entanglement with Chris Rock, that brought the hood to Hollywood.

So what was the reaction from the King, Richard Williams, after he found out what went on with Will and Chris?

80 year old Richard Williams had this to say:

“We don’t know all the details of what happened,” …“But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.”

Will Smith did make a public apology for the incident on the stage while accepting his Oscar and the next day as well.

Wonder if this incident will cause the streaming numbers of ‘King Richard’ to skyrocket?

Take a look at the video below

Source: Radio One Digital

