Aunt Viv Has Got Will Smith’s Back After Oscars Entanglement

The original Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Janet Hubert and Will Smith relationship was strained upon her exodus from the show, then 30 years later, for the first time Janet Hubert and Will Smith sat down to mend their broken fences during an emotional reunion interview during The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion on HBO Max. The family reunion of Aunt Viv and Will brought the two back to their family like status. So when Chris Rock threw hair loss jokes at Jada Pinkett Smith during the Oscars that led to Will Smith jumping on stage and slapping the taste out of Chris Rocks mouth Aunt Viv took to her social media to make it known that she had her nephews back.

Anyone that has been following Janet Hubert over the years knows that she has never been one to bite her tongue and speak her truth so it shouldn’t be a surprise that Janet Hubert spoke her mind about the joke that Chris Rock told at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith’s feelings as well as the smack that was given by Will Smith in return.

I cannot tell you how many times I have wanted to slap the mess out of so many folks who have disrespected me. Will stood up for his wife, Chris Rock is always disrespecting Black women. Mean spirited hides behind comedy.BULL -Via Twitter Related Stories The Bijou Star Files: Rock Not Sorry, Smith Will Testify On Red Table Talk

Samuel L. Jackson Receives Honorary Oscar Award [VIDEO] “So PROUD OF YOU! Yes there is only so much one can take…sometimes you have to slap back,” “Celebrate the win…nothing else matters. Both actions were incorrect but Chris didn’t need to go there. Met him once… it was enough for me…very mean spirited. #kingrichardfirthewin” -Via Instagram

The posts by Janet Hubert on her social media has since been deleted. We guess that means Aunt Viv still has Will’s back??

Take a look at the reaction of some other celebrities to the Chris Rock, Will Smith, Oscars entanglement below

