Will Smith’s Mom Say’s “That’s The First Time I’ve Ever Seen Him Go Off” [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Sunday’s Will Smith and Chris Rock entanglement during the 2022 Oscars left everyone shocked, saying to themselves “what just happened”, including his very own mother.

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Philadelphia native Carolyn Smith the mother of actor Will Smith woke up Oscars morning picked up her cell phone and sent out a family group text that said ‘Good morning, we’ve got to say good luck to Uncle Will,’ Carolyn Smith who is extremely proud of her son was wanting to see her son’s name, Will Smith, called and him go on stage to accept his first Oscar, after being nominated for playing the role of Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, in the movie ‘King Richard’.

Will Smith finally did get the illustrious win, but not before Carolyn Smith witnessed something she had never seen her soon do, loose his cool.

“He is a very even, people person. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime… I’ve never seen him do that,”

Although the world is judging Carolyn Smith’s son Will it doesn’t negate the fact that she is still very proud of him in all he has to go through to get to where is today, and that moment that happened before he won his Oscar does not define him.

Carolyn Smith’s testament of her son Will Smith speaks to what many have been saying, that something else is going on here.

Instead of y’all throwing those stones at him…somebody pray for him.

Take a listen to Carolyn Smith, Will Smith’s mom, interview below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: