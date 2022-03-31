Chris Rock’s Standing Ovation and Oscars Response in Boston [AUDIO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

What came first the chicken or the egg, a riddle that doesn’t really have an answer, at least not a scientific one, but the debate since Sunday nights Oscars has been who was wrong Chris Rock for telling the joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense therefore deserved to be slapped or was it Will Smith for reacting the way he did? Most reasonable, mature adults would conclude that although the joke was not very tasteful and no doubt possibly hurtful to the Smith’s, the reaction went too far, it wasn’t the time nor the place. We don’t know what Will Smith’s mental state was at the time of the slap however one could only imagine that the incident left Chris Rock feeling emasculated, to have the wherewithal to just take the slap without countering it with a physical action. MOST people when attacked physically natural reaction is to defend physically and for Chris Rock to react the way he did is in-fact commendable, worthy of an ovation.

Last night in Boston in front of a sold out crowd, Chris Rock, on his “Ego Death Tour,” for the first time was seen and heard from since Sunday received exactly that a standing ovation.

Chris Rock who was there being paid to tell jokes humbly received the standing ovation and addressed Sunday night at the Oscars.

“Let me be all misty and s***,” ….“How was your weekend?” ….“I don’t have a bunch of s*** to say about that, so if you came here for that,”…

Take a listen to what Chris Rock had to say in the audio below.

