2022 Grammy’s Was An Evening All About Silk Sonic [VIDEO]

CLOSE

You can’t get to the future unless you know your past so when Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak teamed up to comprise ‘Silk Sonic’ they kicked the door open to prove old school rules supreme as they rocked the 2022 Grammy stage before leaving out the door with a clean sweep picking up awards in all categories that they were nominated for, best R&B performance, best R&B song, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year off their banging album An Evening with Silk Sonic.

The only slapping that went on at the 2022 Grammy’s that aired live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas was peoples hands together when Silk Sonic started off a phenomenal night with an electric performance of anther new banger ‘777’.

“I want to thank everybody that helped us with album…. Andy I couldn’t be prouder to be doing this with you, man. Thank you so much,” “You know what? Because of you, me and Andy are gonna be singing this song forever so God bless you all.” –Bruno Mars

Take a look at Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak ‘s ‘Silk Sonic’ amazing Grammy performance before sweeping up their awards and acceptance speech below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: