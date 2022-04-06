Entertainment News
Tasha St. Patrick Is No Longer A Widow, Congratulations Naturi Naughton

Keep a Child Alive's 13th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Power Universe has been wondering, after James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick was killed by his own son leaving his widow Tasha to take the heat, serving time in jail before being whisked away to the woods to be in witness protection from Uncle Tommy who now lives in Chicago, is Tasha going to ever re-marry?

We are not sure however we are sure about one thing…

Ghost may have left Tasha St. Patrick hanging in life and in death on ‘Power’ but in real life congratulations are in order as Naturi Naughton who plays the character of Tasha St. Patrick on Starz Power is officially married now.

Actress/singer 37-year-old Naturi Naughton married singer Xavier “Two” Lewis at the St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta in beautiful wedding that had over 200 family members, close friends as well as her ‘Power’ family in attendance.

Believe it or not ‘Ghost’ aka Omari Hardwick hooked the happy couple up back in 2019 and was in attendance for the Holly Matrimony that was officiated by pastor Montell Jordan, that’s right Montell Jordan no longer, tips up a cup, but throws his hands up for the Lord.

Naturi Naughton made the wedding introductions on her personal Instagram:

Introducing…The REAL #PowerCouple 😝❤️ #MrAndMrsLewis

Take a look at the photos and video Naturi Naughton and Xavier “Two” Lewis below

Source: Radio One Digital

married , naturi naughton , Xavier "Two" Lewis

