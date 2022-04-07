RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Get You A Russell Wilson | Episode 62”

The Final Question To Undress got real. Have family secrets destroyed your family?

CLOSE

The ladies are back with their thoughts on the updates of Will Smith vs The Academy. Are they still on different sides? Plus, Blac Chyna threw Twitter in a tizzy after her baby daddies clap back at her. And lastly, Eva and Lore’l talk about being with a Russell Wilson vs a Future and the podcast that stirred up controversy over this.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Have family secrets destroyed your family?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

April is here and that means the cold weather is almost out.  Head to  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks to spruce up your closet this Spring.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Get You A Russell Wilson | Episode 62”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Keep a Child Alive's 13th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals

Tasha St. Patrick Is No Longer A Widow,…

 15 hours ago
04.06.22
Willow Smith Performs At MEN Arena

Willow Smith Wrote A Dear Tupac Letter Asking…

 16 hours ago
04.06.22
August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London

August Alsina Dropped An Entanglement ‘Mess’ Track

 19 hours ago
04.06.22
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Nas Receives A Standing Ovation After Lighting Up…

 2 days ago
04.05.22
Exclusives
Close