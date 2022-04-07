CLOSE

If you were born before 1975, this is for you. Special K throws it back to all the things in life that made life simple and happy. Things like the smokers’ section on the plane, kids buying cigarettes for their parents, getting a newspaper, no car seats, and more made life worth living.

Special K takes it back for Throwback Thursday when life was so different.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Special K Brings Up Things That Made Life Good For Throwback Thursday [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com