Ohio reports 3,828 new COVID-19 cases in past week; deaths down by half

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,828 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. It’s an increase from last week’s 3,103 cases, but hospitalizations and deaths are down.

Ohio averaged 547 new coronavirus infections over the past seven days, in line with a trend since early March where cases per day have been well under 1,000. New infections haven’t been this low since July 2021.

This is the fourth release of weekly cases since ODH switched from daily reporting.

