‘Thank You God’ Jussie Smollett Dropped New Music !?

Empire actor, Jussie Smollett, caught lighting in a bottle with the ‘Empire’ television show on FOX, earning himself the blessings that were bestowed on him financially as well as giving him a platform to showcase his musical talents, which would have set him after the Lyon’s roar would have been muffled. But instead of playing Chess Jussie Smollett opted to play Checkers, getting caught up in a web weaving that led to the proverbial deceiving practice, that ended him prematurely on Empire, sitting in a real jail cell with his money allegedly now being funny. So what does the fallen from Empire star do now, what does he say? ‘Thank You God’

Three weeks after a judge sentenced actor Jussie Smollett to real jail time and then released while appealing his sentence for an alleged hoax hate crime attack, Jussie Smollett went back to his grass roots, his musical talents and dropped a new single titled ‘Thank You God’ on his Instagram page, with a post that read:

“CHANNELING THESE THOUGHTS THE BEST WAY I KNOW HOW. LOVE YOU… – JUSSIE.”

According to Jussie Smollett’s post he is encouraging fans or those who would be interested to go to the link in the bio:

100% of the profits will be donated to @rpcoalition @illinoisinnocenceproject & @stbsafety. With Love… -Jussie

Take a look and listen to Jussie Smollett’s new song ‘Thank You God’ below then give us your thoughts.

