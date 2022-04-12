Kirk Franklin’s Son Kerrion Franklin Arrested [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Kirk Franklin and his son Kerrion Franklin have had a rocky relationship since Kerrion has gotten older. We all know that you can only raise your kids the best you can however once they get to a certain age all you can do for real is put it in God’s hands and continue to pray for them. In the case of Kerrion Franklin it seems that we all need to help Kirk with prayer for his eldest son as it is being reported that Kerrion Franklin has been arrested in Los Angeles and according to some reports he locked up without bail.

Here is what is known:

33 year old Kerrion Franklin was arrested after being pulled over by police in Beverly Hills. He was booked into jail Sunday morning. Court records also show he was denied an option for bond and was given a “permanent residence” inside the L.A. County jail.

Here is where it gets scary, according to court documents from Beverly Hills Police, Kerrion Franklin was arrested Sunday, April 10. Kerrion was allegedly driving a car belonging to a woman who was reported missing and is presumed to be dead and a gun was also discovered in the car.

Media personality Larry Reid Live say’s he spoke to Kerrion from jail, he says that Kerrion claimed he was “wrongfully arrested and stopped because of his taillight” while being arrested, there was an altercation and police accused him of resisting, which Kerrion denied, Kerrion insists the firearm isn’t his and that he has no connection to the woman in question.

Let’s hope this is a huge misunderstanding and keep Kerrion Franklin uplifted in our prayers.

Take a listen to the video below.

