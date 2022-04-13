DJ Khaled Has Received A Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for D J KHALED ♫ as he has gotten the esteemed honors of receiving a start of the Hollywood Walk of Fame !!

The We the Best Music Group founder, 46 year old Khaled Mohammed Khaled, better known as DJ Khaled (often mistakenly pronounced as DJ Cali), was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Dedication Ceremony in Hollywood, California, on Monday with JAY-Z, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Fat Joe, to name a few, to show their support for the early beginnings Terror Squad DJ.

Who needs someone to tell the story about the seeds that has grown into flowers in you shop when “I’m the One”, DJ Khaled, gave his own testimony in an emotional acceptance speech, joining many entertainment greats that are enshrined with more than 2,700 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Hollywood, California.

“This right here, my star, I want my star to represent the light, the love that shines on everybody. You know, God put me on this earth to be a light,” “The room can be pitch dark, and when I walk in it’s bright. When it’s dark, I’m the light, and when it’s the light, I’m a brighter light.” –DJ Khaled

Take a look at the video below

