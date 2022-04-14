Starz ‘P-Valley’ Season 2 Official Teaser Has Dropped [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Da Pank is back open with all the stank!! Down in the valley, Where the girls get naked, if you throwin’ bands then you know she gon’ shake it, 1, 2 break ’em 3, 4 rake ’em, Starz other hit series, outside of ‘Power Universe’, is P-Valley now after a 2 year long hiatus, in June, Uncle Clifford and his supporting cast and crew will be back with a few newbies, Psalms Salazar and Gail Bean, and to get us all pumped up for season two Starz has just dropped the official teaser.

P-Valley will get the poles shaking officially, June 3rd on Starz and according to the teaser that opens with Autumn stating in a seductive tone, “I can only imagine how much you’ve missed this. I know I have.” before going on a minute long deep dive of the aftermath of P-Valley Season 1 drama coming to the surface, with ownership of The Pynk changing a power struggle of who is “the bawse” adds to the drama plus we find out how far across Mississippi, Diamond has sailed. Then to add to the drama The Pynk is trying to figure out how to keep their doors open during the pandemic!?

If you’re a fan of P-Valley then you The Pynk looked like it stinked pre-pandemic, we can’t imagine how Uncle Clifford kept it from being a super spreader. But we guess we have got to wait until June 3rd to find out.

Until then check out the official teaser video to Starz ‘P-Valley’ Season 2 below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: