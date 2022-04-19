Celebrate Earth Day at one of Ohio’s state parks

- CLE
According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Ohioans to get outside this weekend to celebrate Earth Day with free events around the state.

Coordinated by the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft, the outdoor fun will include hikes, cleanups, tree plantings and much more from April 22-24.

ODNR says the events are family-friendly and provide the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors and “give back to nature.” They also suggest wearing sturdy shoes, weather-appropriate clothing and to bring a water bottle.

To learn more about Earth Day activities, click here, and for details about a specific event, contact one of the parks listed below directly.

