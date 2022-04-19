Tyre Sampson: Two Seats on Florida Drop Tower Ride Were ‘Misadjusted’

CLOSE

Everyone loves to put a smile on their child’s face, especially with quality family time, spending special moments, vacations, family reunions etc. etc. Absolutely no one wants their moments together to be mired by tragedy. Especially when all your child wanted to do was have some good, clean fun.

In the case of 14 year old Tyre Sampson his good, clean fun became a horror when he fell to his death from ‘The FreeFall ‘ a 430-foot tower that tilts riders face to the ground, and falls at speeds of up to 75 mph. Now it’s being reported that after an investigation of the ride that has been closed down since young Tyre Sampson’s death, located at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, that a ‘mis-adjustment’ made by a possible adult is to blame for Tyre’s death.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried and State Rep. Geraldine Thompson presented the firm’s findings during a news update Monday.

The operator of the FreeFall drop tower made manual adjustments to two seats on the ride “presumably, to allow for larger riders, which should not have happened based on the manufacturer’s guidelines,”

Take a look at the video below.

