‘Red Table Talk’ Is Back, Acknowledged The Slap, Then Moved On [VIDEO]

The Smith’s have been light weight quite since the Oscar’s with rumors swirling that because Will Smith has allegedly turned down interviews to address ‘slap gate’ Will Smith was allegedly going to take it to The Red Table of healing on his wife’s Facebook watch show ‘Red Table Talk’ were ironically the airing of the family issues started.

Well yesterday season 5 of ‘Red Table Talk’ dropped and slap gate was briefly addressed, then it was on with their regular programing. The opening title card to open up ‘Red Table Talk’ read:

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing, Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls, Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

The show then continued with a pre-Oscars recorded video segment featuring Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris as the talked with Janelle Monáe the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, actor, fashion icon, LGBTQIA+ superhero, and author of the new book “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer” about how she overcame her fears of abandonment and healed from the traumatizing effects of her father’s drug addiction.

