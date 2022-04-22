Janelle Monáe Shares If She Is From God, She Is Everything, Non-Binary [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Source: Getty / GettyRed Table Talk is back without slap and this weeks guest was Grammy Nominated singer and Cover Girl Janelle Monáe who shared with the Red Table Group that she identifies as non-binary.

To give some back story to Janelle Monáe she originally identified as bisexual, then upon further reading in 2018 during a Rolling Stone magazine interview she said that she then identified as pansexuality. Pansexuality is an attraction to people regardless of their gender or sex.

Janelle Monáe who say’s she is open to learning about more about who she is has come to the realization that she is more then only thing.

“I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely,” “I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’ If I am from God, I am everything. I am everything, but I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything beyond the binary.”

