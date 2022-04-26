ATL Police Investigating KKK Flyer Distribution [VIDEO]

CLOSE

We take two steps forward then two steps back just when you see a glimmer of change, reality steps in and shocks you right back into the present, and all you can do is ask yourself over and over why? The why do we still have to deal with the ignorance of racism, and the rearing of it’s ugly head.

A Northwest community in Atlanta is in an uproar and now police are investigating as residents are complaining that their neighborhood is being littered with flyers claiming to be from the Ku Klux Klan.

According to the residence living in the very diverse Riverside community they have received flyers saying the Ku Klux Klan is “here and here to stay” along with list of types of people they do not like, such as “race traitors,” “mixed breeds” and “homosexuals”.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed they are investigating to determine if this act was an attempt to intimidate the community.

Take a look at the video below.