The ‘Queen’ Latifah Returns Home To Break Ground On A Housing Project [VIDEO]

People get dragged when they make a come up by people from around the way accusing them of forgetting where they come from, however it is a proven fact that just because you left a where you came from, doesn’t mean you have forgotten and you haven’t given back, maybe not to individuals per say, but to the community as a whole. Unfortunately these acts of kindness don’t go viral as they should, most the times the news of what a celebrity did for their growing up community never leaves the community.

Today big ups go out to The Queen, Queen Latifah for returning to Newark from which it all started to break ground on a new, affordable housing development, spearheaded by BlueSugar Corp. where Queen Latifah serves as a co-president. The project is named ‘RISE (Rita is Still Everywhere) Living’ named after Queen Latifah’s late mother a Newark school teacher, Rita Owens.

According to Queen Latifah:

“I’m proud to be from here,” “I grew up around here playing in West Side Park, a block away. My grandfather’s hardware store was blocks from here. I drove past this block. I saw what was needed on this block, houses that weren’t lived in. Some were really dilapidated, and so I thought, ‘Why not here?’”

Now that’s how you remember where you came from.

