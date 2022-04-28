DaBaby’s Lawyers Claim Walmart Shooting Video Proves Self Defense !? [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Social Media has been on fire since Rolling Stone, rolled out an alleged never seen before video of the rapper DaBaby 2018 North Carolina Walmart that left a man dead and DaBaby unprosecuted. Social Media prosecutors says that the video proves that DaBaby was guilty of some former of murder however his attorney’s are saying that the video proves his innocence and it was self defense.

In 2018, before his record deal, after the deadly shooting, the rapper, DaBaby hopped on his Instagram and claimed in a video on his story that men approached him and whipped out a gun when DaBaby was shopping with his then girlfriend and their two children. DaBaby then allegedly shot and killed 19 year old Jaylin Craig inside a North Carolina Walmart.

Where was this mysterious Walmart surveillance video all this time??

It is now 2022 and DaBaby’s lawyers, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg are saying that prosecutors had already seen the footage back in 2018, and they came to the conclusion that DaBaby acted in self-defense in the situation, which resulted in him not being prosecuted for homicide.

“Witnesses were interviewed and corroborated Mr. Kirk’s statement. The entirety of the surveillance video was viewed and determined to corroborate Mr. Kirk’s statement … Mr. Kirk was protecting himself and his family at the time of the shooting.”

The case was closed in June 2019. DaBaby wasn’t prosecuted for Craig’s death, but was charged and convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and sentenced to 12 months’ probation with a suspended jail sentence.

