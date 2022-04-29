The Bijou Star Files: Kim K & Ye, Sex, Tears And Video Tape

CLOSE

KIM KARDASHIAN KANYE MAKES EMOTIONAL APPEARANCE ON ‘THE KARDASHIANS’ Kim Breaks Down In Tears

Kanye West appeared for the first time on “The Kardashians” and he came off as the hero, as Kim Kardashian sobbed after he retrieved the hard drive containing her full sex tape video. Read More

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Secretly Hosted A ‘Rave-Themed’ Baby Shower Bash Despite Rumors Saying It Was ‘Canceled’

A Rihanna and A$AP Rocky baby shower ‘rave’ reportedly happened in Hollywood, despite rumors saying otherwise. Read More

Elon Musk Posts A Series Of Engaging Tweets Following His $44 Billion Buyout Of Twitter

The world has been at a relative standstill since it was confirmed that Elon Musk was the official owner of Twitter, thanks to his jaw-dropping $44 billion purchase of the popular social media platform. Read More

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis Says He Would Love To Have Colin Kaepernick On The Team—“He Deserves Every Chance In The World”

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis recently stated that not only would he love to have Colin Kaepernick be part of the team, but that he “deserves” it. Read More

President Biden Is “Not Considering” Canceling $50K Of Student Loan Debt Per Borrower But Is Taking A “Hard Look” At Other Options

President Biden said on Thursday he’s looking into offering a solution to student loan debt, but he will not be canceling $50,000. Read More

Report Claims The Trump Administration Gave $700 Million Loan To Ineligible Trucking Company

According to a report, the Trump Administration allegedly overruled Pentagon officials and awarded a trucking company $700 million in COVID-relief funds. Read More

Arkansas Juneteenth Soul Food Festival And Market Canceled After Receiving Backlash About Lack Of African American Representation

It needs to be done right when it comes to any Juneteenth event! Unfortunately for one group of organizers in Little Rock, AR, they faced backlash on social media once a leaked flyer for the Juneteenth Soul Food Festival and Market circulated online on Tuesday. Read More

President Biden Asks Congress For An Additional $33 Billion To Help Aid Ukraine In Russian War

President Biden has already helped to provide Ukraine with aid as the fight against Russia continues. However, on Thursday, Biden asked Congress to approve an additional $33 billion to continue to support Ukraine during this time. Read More

3 Florida Corrections Officers Facing Murder Charges After Allegedly Beating Inmate

Three South Florida corrections officers are facing second-degree murder charges for their alleged role in connection to the death of 60-year-old inmate Ronald Gene Ingram, who died while being transferred from Dade Correctional Institution, Read More

FDA Shares Official Proposal for Ban on Menthol in Cigarettes and Flavored Cigars, A Go-To for Blunt Wraps

The FDA is preparing to come down hard on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, sharing the official proposal for its ban. Read More

Marlon Wayans Says Will Slapping Chris Rock ‘Put Your Wife’s Name in Everybody’s Mouth,’ Shares What He Told Actor

Following the arrival of his new HBO special The Headliners, Marlon Wayans suggested Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars put his “wife’s name in everybody’s mouth.” Read More

Florida Man Exonerated After 32 Years in Prison Over Mistaken Identity

Thomas Raynard James was freed from prison Wednesday after serving 32 years behind bars over a case of mistaken identity, Read More

ESPN Host Sage Steele Sues Network Over Alleged Free Speech Violations

SportsCenter’s Sage Steele has taken legal action against her employer. Read More

The Weeknd Inks Multi-Faceted Deal With Universal Music Group

The Weeknd continues his years-long relationship with Universal Music Group. Fresh off his headlining gig at Coachella 2022, the Grammy-winning singer has announced a massive, multifaceted deal with the music-based entertainment giant. Read More

Marcus Jordan Denies Sneaker Reselling Allegations

Michael Jordan’s son is again facing accusations that he backdoored sneakers from his Florida store Trophy Room in 2021, offering them to resellers rather than regular customers and potentially making millions in profit in the process. Read More

Kyrie Calls Out Media Corporations for Making ‘Money by Degrading Black/African/Indigenous Community Heroes’

Kyrie Irving took to Twitter where he accused media corporations of “degrading BLACK/African/Indigenous community heroes.” Read More

Florida Man Sentenced to Prison for Using Twin Brother’s Identity to Obtain Veterans Benefits

A Florida man pleaded guilty to stealing his twin brother’s identity. Read More

Jada Pinkett-Smith Shares That She Suffers From Anxiety

Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed that she suffers from anxiety. Read More

Moderna Pushes for Authorization of COVID Vaccine for Children 6 and Under

On Thursday, Moderna Inc. announced that it had petitioned US regulators to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for children under six, making it the first coronavirus vaccination for children under the age of five. Read More

Travis Barker Visited Robert Kardashian Sr.’s Grave to Ask Permission to Marry Kourtney Kardashian

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, fans get a closer look at the moment Travis Barker, 46, calledKris Jenner to ask for permission to marry her daughter Kourtney. Read More

Terry Crews Apologizes For Controversial Black Lives Matters Tweets He Made Following George Floyd’s Murder

Terry Crews is apologizing for his controversial Black Lives Matter tweets. Read More

Fictosexual Husband Says Hologram Wife No Longer Speaks To Him Driving A Wedge Between Them

A “fictosexual” man is desperate for help after struggling to bond with his holographic wife after four years of marriage. Read More

Father Accused of Fatally Stabbing Mom After She Allegedly Confessed to Throwing Their Dead Infant Son in Trash

LaDonia Boggs was found dead inside a Washington, D.C. apartment early Wednesday morning after she had been allegedly stabbed to death by the father of the 2-month-old son. Read More

