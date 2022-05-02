Teacher Makes Black Students Pick Cotton In Slavery Lesson !?

CLOSE

WTH, is going on in the world!? We have learned about hands on learning to teach children how to use computers, create art, cooking glass or even shop glass. A huge percent of STEM’s success is based on children learning at their own pace in a non-traditional hands on type of learning that has children thriving. However hands on in a history class going beyond making a collage may be unnecessary, especially if it’s a lesson on slavery. But none the less, a New York teacher decided to make his black student pick cotton and wear handcuffs all in the name of a history lesson.

In Rochester, New York, a parent took to Facebook after she found out her seventh grader had to pick cotton seeds out of cotton in social studies class while referring to her teacher as ‘massah’

MY DAUGHTER SOCIAL STUDIES TEACHER GRADE 7TH GRADE COUNT YO DAYS HOW THE HELL U MAKE MY BABY LEARN HOW TO PICK COTTON SEEDS OUT OF THE COTTON😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 N TO TELL THEM NOT TO SING THAT SLAVERY SONG IN YO CLASS #WAY #IN #THE #WATER

According to another parent in the report “He made a mockery out of slavery,”

The school teacher has not been identified, however according to a report the classroom was predominantly black and once school officials caught wind of the incident the teacher was placed on leave during the ongoing investigation into the incident.