The Bijou Star Files: Mother Dies After D R Cosmetic Surgery Goes Bad

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 2, 2022:

Indiana Mother Dies After BBL & Tummy Tuck Surgery In Dominican Republic

Shacare Terry is described as a loving mother to her two-year-old and the proud owner of the Minnie Blessings in Paradise daycare on the east side of Indianapolis by her twin sister. Read More

PETE DAVIDSON KIM & KIDS’ NAMES TATTED ON NECK???New Ink Seen After Ye Jokes

Pete Davidson appears to be a lot closer to Kim Kardashian and her brood than previously known — because he’s got a new tattoo that seems to suggest he loves her kids. Read More

RIHANNA BACKSTAGE FOR A$AP ROCKY’S SET …Yeah, I’m With Him!!!

Rihanna wants to make it clear to everyone … she and A$AP Rocky are solid. Read More

PETE DAVIDSON PROPS TO TREVOR NOAH!!!For White House Correspondents’ Dinner Gig

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was back after a 5-year hiatus, and reviews afterwards by celebs who attended were all a thumbs up. Read More

YOUTH SOFTBALL GAME UMPIRE CLAIMS SHE WAS ASSAULTED… Files Police Report

A youth softball umpire in Mississippi claims an irate parent assaulted her, allegedly punching her in the face, all ’cause the mom didn’t like the way she was calling the game … and now the parent has been arrested for assault. Read More

OPRAH Still Supports Mask-Wearing PO’D OVER COVID DEATH AMNESIA

Oprah‘s got a new project that addresses racial disparities in healthcare and COVID … something she believes definitely isn’t over, and which has been somewhat forgotten. Read More

ADELE VEGAS, I’VE GOT A NEW HOME …Finalizing New Residency Deal

Adele is close to finalizing a deal to bring her Vegas residency to a new home … with her sights set on a premiere date in a few months. Read More

DABABY CHARGED WITH FELONY BATTERY …Alleged Music Vid Attack

DaBaby is facing criminal charges for a beatdown a man claims he suffered for trying to stop the rapper’s entourage from shooting a music video on his property. Read More

KYLIE JENNER I GAINED 60 AND LOST 40 …Candid About Post-Pregnancy Struggles

Kylie Jenner has been something of an open book about her post-pregnancy the second time around, revealing her mental struggles and now her weight. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN WINS DEFAMATION PORTION OF CASE AGAINST BLAC CHYNA

Blac Chyna‘s jury is still deliberating whether the Kardashians are on the hook for tanking her reality show, but Kim Kardashian has already scored a major victory. Read More

ANDY COHEN SURPRISE, I’M A DAD AGAIN!!!

Andy Cohen is now a very proud father of two … revealing to the world he’s got a brand new baby girl. Read More

SPERM DONOR TO 47 WOMEN DON’T WANT TO DATE ME!!!

Kyle Gordy, a sperm donor with 47 biological kids and counting, can’t seem to find a girlfriend … he says women don’t want to get into a relationship with him. Read More

EX-CEO MICHAEL EISNER LISTS MASSIVE MALIBU ESTATE FOR RECORD-BREAKING $225 MILLION!!!

Ex-Disney CEO, Michael Eisner, is a very, very rich man — his estimated net worth is $1 BILLION — well guess what … he could increase his wealth by 25% just by selling his home!!! Read More

Ray J Labels Storyline About Kanye West Retrieving Laptop And Hard Drive Containing Sex Tape For Kim Kardashian “A Lie”

Ray J isn’t here for the fake storylines! In a comment made on Instagram, the musician claims that’s exactly what aired on the latest episode of The Kardashians. Read More

Shirlene Pearson, Known As Ms. Juicy Baby, Reportedly Hospitalized And Stabilized

Social media accounts belonging to Shirlene Pearson have shared some grave news about the Little Women: Atlanta star. Apparently, Ms. Juicy Baby, as she’s lovingly known, is hospitalized in the intensive care unit. Read More

Evelyn Lozada & Tahiry Jose Clap Back At Joe Budden Following Recent Comments About Victim Bullying

Evelyn Lozada was quick to let Joe Budden know that she was not the one to mess! Read More

Residents Return Home From Vacation To Find Squatters In Their Apartment

Two roommates returned to their Maryland apartment after a weeklong vacation, to find nearly all of their belongings gone and two strangers sleeping in one of their beds! Read More

Woman Speaks Out After Being Run Over Three Times In Road Rage Attack

Morgan Scott speaks out after surviving a horrific attack during her morning commute. The 23-year old is recovering after suffering life-threatening injuries from being hit and then run over 3 times in a road rage incident that took place … Read More

LAPD Sources Claim There’s Video Of 2021 Shooting Related To A$AP Rocky’s Recent Arrest

Los Angeles Police Department sources say video footage of the alleged incident exists and is in their possession. Read More

(Update) DaBaby Responds To Felony Battery Charge After Man Says His Tooth Was Knocked Out During Video Shoot

DaBaby has been in the headlines more than a lil’ bit and today is no different. On Saturday, it was reported that DaBaby was charged with felony battery after Gary Pager, a property manager, accused the rapper and his entourage of attacking him and knocking out his tooth. Read More

Magic Johnson Credits Dr. Fauci For Helping Him Through His HIV Diagnosis

Magic Johnson visited the women at The View and spoke about his recently released docuseries, “They Call Me Magic.” The project highlights his life and includes footage related to finding out about his HIV status back in 1991. While speaking, he credited Dr. Fauci and Dr. Ho for helping him through his HIV diagnosis. Read More

Bre Tiesi Shares New Maternity Photos Featuring Nick Cannon

As Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi await the arrival of their baby boy, Bre has been sharing her maternity photos and showing off some fire looks. Read More

Rihanna Celebrates Her First ‘National Heroes Day’ In Barbados With Emotional Instagram Post—“I Will Forever Cherish These Memories”

Time flies, as it was just a year ago that Rihanna was bestowed the extreme honor of becoming one of Barbados’ heroes as a recipient of the ‘National Heroes Day’ title—and she just commemorated the first anniversary with some very heartfelt words on social media. Read More

50 Cent Trolls Teairra Mari On Social Media Over The Money She Still Owes Him—“I Want Money By Monday”

Although years have passed since the initial court settlement was reached, 50 Cent and Teairra Mari are still at odds due to the money she owes him—and he just headed to social media to remind her to pay up. Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent once again called out Teairra Mari about his money, including giving her a very tight new deadline. Read More

Half Of The Single Men Surveyed In The UK Wash Their Sheets Once Every Four Months

This why you can’t be on everybody’s bed, half of the single men in the UK admitted to changing their sheets once every four whole months. Read More

Kelly Rowland Steps Into The Shade Room To Talk About Her New Children’s Book, Building A Relationship With Her Father & More

Kelly Rowland just released her new book, “Always With You, Always With Me,” which is a children’s book that she wrote alongside Jessica McKay. Read More

Van Jones Says The “Day-To-Day Reality For Black Folks Hasn’t Improved” Under Joe Biden’s Administration

CNN commentator Van Jones is trending on Twitter and has ruffled some feathers over comments he made on CNN’s New Day with co-host John Berman. Van didn’t spare President Biden while talking about sinking poll numbers, specifically among Black voters. Read More

Bill Murray Explains Behavior That Led to Shutdown of Aziz Ansari-Directed Film, Wants to ‘Make Peace’ With Accuser

Searchlight Pictures announced late last month that production on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal had been suspended following a complaint over alleged inappropriate behavior by Bill Murray. On Saturday, Murray explained what went down. Read More

Two New Highly Transmissible South African Omicron Subvariants Detected in U.S.

Two new even more transmissible Omicron subvariants have been found in the United States, Read More

Researchers Will Study Sunken Remains From Last-Known U.S. Slave Ship

Researchers from the Alabama Historical Commission will be commencing a 10-day evaluation of the sunken remains of the last-known slave ship in the U.S., Read More

Human Remains Found in Texas Identified As Girlfriend Of Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware

Human remains discovered in Texas back in December have now been identified as Taylor Pomaski, the missing girlfriend of ex-NFL tight end Kevin Ware. Read More

Two Men Stealing Pizza and Pokémon Cards at Florida Walmart Leads to Shooting and One Death

Two men allegedly stealing Pokémon cards and pizza in a Florida Target led to a shooting. Read More

Woman Reportedly Asked to Not Return to School She Founded Over ‘Unauthorized’ Visits

Lopez, who founded Mott Hall Bridges Academy in 2010, has been told she “shouldn’t come back” to the school, Read More

Lamar Odom Got Kobe Bryant’s Face Tattooed on Neck After Having ‘Vivid’ Dreams

Once a teammate, always a teammate. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion and Netflix Developing Comedy Series Loosely Based on Rapper’s Life

Just a few months after it was announced that Megan Thee Stallion had signed a first-look deal with Netflix to create and executive produce her own shows, the streamer on Thursday shared more details regarding its partnership with the hip-hop star. Read More

Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Being Drunk and High While She Taught in Class

A teacher in Northern California was arrested this week after allegedly teaching class while under the influence of alcohol, prescription drugs, and cannabis. Read More

New Study Links Marijuana Smoking To Increased Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease

A new study has shown an increased risk of cardiovascular disease in marijuana smokers who smoke at least once a month. Read More

Tennessee Family Says An Apple AirTag Was Used To Track Them While Visiting Walt Disney World

A Tennessee family claims someone used an Apple AirTag to track them while they were at Walt Disney World. Read More

Oprah Winfrey Says She ‘Literally Did Not Leave the House’ for 322 Days Due to COVID

Oprah Winfrey recently revealed that she stayed in the house for 322 days as a response to COVID-19. She also says the pandemic taught her about healthcare inequalities in America. Read More

7-Month-Old Ohio Girl Killed In Toledo Drive-By Shooting

An Ohio family is grappling with the tragic death of a 7-month-old baby girl who was fatally struck by gunfire while riding in a car with her father. Read More

Apple Rolls Out DIY Self-Service Repair Program

Apple has officially launched its DIY repair service in the United States. Read More

Tropicana To Release Cereal Made For Orange Juice Instead Of Milk

For the lactose-intolerant folks of the world who still want to enjoy cereal, Tropicana has developed a new cereal that is meant to be paired with orange juice instead of milk. Read More

Caitlyn Jenner Says Lia Thomas Is “One Of The Worst Things To Happen To The Trans Community”

Caitlyn Jenner isn’t a fan of transgender college swimmer Lia Thomas, in fact, she feels Thomas is “one of the worst things to happen to the trans community.” Read More

