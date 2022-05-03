Man Lost Penis, Grew One On His Arm Then Moved To Its Final Resting Place

CLOSE

Fellas I know this is going to make you feel faint, however the viral news of the day is a man lost his ‘man boy’, grew another one on his arm now it has been surgically moved to it’s final resting place.

This story is now a documentary titled ‘The Man With a Penis on His Arm’

Malcolm MacDonald lost his penis due to a blood infection and had a new one built on his arm now his penis has moved from his left arm to his pubic area, with nerves and blood vessels swapped from his arm to his new artificial penis, allowing him to establish blood supply, as urologists and plastic surgeons ensured he’d have a working urethra in a successful surgery.

According to Malcolm MacDonald who feels like a “like a real man again”

“saw my penis go black” and drop “to the floor” …“Can you imagine six years of your life with a penis swinging on your arm? It’s been a nightmare, but it’s gone now.”

According to reports Malcolm MacDonald’s artificial ‘man boy’ is even better than his real one.

