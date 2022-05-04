Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announced 2022 Inductees Live on 93.1 WZAK

CLOSE

Hello, you’re so vain you probably think this years Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 announcement was all about working 9 to 5 or control of Slim Shady and if that is what you thought, you are probably right because sweet dreams are made of this. Today, May 4th, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announced 2022 Inductees live on The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK and the short lists of congratulations go out to Lionel Richie, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Carly Simon, Eurythmics and the legendary singer, record producer, and record label executive Sylvia Robinson just to names a few.

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to Induction.

According to John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame:

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll,…Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place live November 5th 2022 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California then will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max,

Take a listen to the compete list of inductees in the video below,