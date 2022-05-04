Cardi B Feels That She Is A Prisoner To Fame [VIDEO]

CLOSE

When people want to break into the entertainment industry they are all singing, ♫ I’m gonna live forever, I’m gonna learn how to fly (High), I feel it coming together, People will see me and cry ♫ but in every entertainers life their comes a point where that tune turns to ♫ Ever since this money come, it’s been nothing but stress Sometimes I wish that I could just trade in my success ♫ and unfortunately it seems that everybody’s favorite female rapper on and off wax Cardi B is singing ‘I Wish’ lately.

The former Love and Hip Hop star, Cardi B, broke down on IG after The Met Gala party saying that she feels like a prisoner of fame, she hasn’t been able to be her true self since 2014. The posting was post drama from her Met Gala party, where people after seeing a leaked video from the party said that Cardi B was encouraging people to snort cocaine.

“Make sure you got your drinks, make sure y’all do your little [lines]. Whatever the f–k you have to do. We got to turn the f–k up. I want everybody dancing!”

Cardi B is insisting the whole statement was just a joke, but none the less, social media is still dragging her and Cardi B isn’t here for the mess.

In the worlds of Biggie ‘More Money, More Problems’

