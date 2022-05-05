JoMarie Payton Says Her and Jaleel White Almost Came To Blows!? [VIDEO]

CLOSE

‘Did I do that’…according to JoMarie Payton, YES HE DID!!

Everybody show back in the day was ‘Family Matters’ and we all loved Mrs. Winslow. It was a good, clean and wholesome show…well so we thought because JoMarie Payton aka mother Winslow spilled the tea in a recent interview that Jaleel White AKA Steve Urkel was out of control and tried to throw blows with her on set.

According to the now 71 year old, ‘Proud Family’, JoMarie Payton the whole thing went down on an episode titled “Original Gangsta Dawg”:

“There was one time he actually wanted to physically fight me,” …“[There was a scene where] I said we can’t do that, standards and practices will not let that pass, it’s not gonna happen,” Payton said. “He wanted to do it anyway … He was so mad, he started kicking and screaming and stuff.”…“He said something about, ‘She must want to melee.’ ‘What’s a melee?’ He said, ‘a fight.’ I turned around — if he wanna fight, I would,” … “Darius grabbed me. I was gonna whip his behind.”

Sounds crazy, right? But according to JoMarie Payton she understood that age was a factor in his behavior however:

“I give some of those adults credit too. Letting him run wild and do whatever he wanted to do, thinking he can say what he wants to say, you know, and hurt people’s feelings and all that.”

Here we thought the disappearance of Judy Winslow was the only hidden secret that ‘Family Matters’ had.