Attackers Rap Song ‘Dave Chappelle’ Is Now A Joke [LISTEN HERE]

23 year old man named Isaiah Lee, who was a member of the audience, was armed with a replica gun rushed a stage and tackled comedian Dave Chappelle as he was performing at a Los Angeles comedy festival late Tuesday. According to reports Dave Chappelle was introducing the rap duo Black Star, made up of Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli, when the Isaiah Lee jumped up on stage and was subdued by security.

Ironically enough Dave Chappelle was introducing rappers while Isaiah Lee, an aspiring rapper himself, who goes by NoName_Trapper, who actually dropped a song on Spotify titled ‘Dave Chappelle’ back in 2020 decided to drop in on him on stage.

“laugh at you n****s a joke.”- Lyric from song titled ‘Dave Chappelle’

Unfortunately after Isaiah Lee was subdued before leaving the show to go to jail in an ambulance, he will now be famous for being turned into ‘Pretzel Man’.

Seems that the jokes is now on Isaiah Lee.

Take a listen to ‘Dave Chappelle’ by NoName_Trapper AKA Isaiah Lee AKA Pretzel Man below.