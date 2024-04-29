Fortis College- National Nurses Week

- Date/time: May 7, 10:00am to 3:00pm
- Venue: FORTIS COLLEGE Nurses Celebration
- Phone: (330) 923-9959
- Address: 2545 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, 44221
- Web: https://www.fortis.edu/campuses/ohio/cuyahoga-falls/ignite/campus.html/?keyword=fortis%20college&matchtype=e&utm_campaign=branded&utm_medium=search&BID=3928&utm_location=cuyahogafalls&VID=SR_CID-000034897620&utm_source=google&utm_agency=Brainlabs&&rmatt=tsid:1029556%7Ccid:138765903%7Cagid:53101477605%7Ctid:kwd-294754220826%7Ccrid:433412396371%7Cnw:g%7Crnd:4864410362406418238%7Cdvc:c%7Cadp:%7Cmt:e%7Cloc:9015307&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwir2xBhC_ARIsAMTXk87dQfVwlmZMPChS4FjFSVYWEGf60HpiGlYuQcv_Q93TK0LlPG4VNmcaAtrCEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds
Celebrate National Nurses Week WZAK and Ahmaad Crump at FORTIS COLLEGE on Tuesday, May 7th 10a-3pm as WZAK joins FORTIS COLLEGE to celebrate National Nurses Week Located at 2545 Bailey Road in Cuyahoga Falls. Learn how you to start your nursing education at FORTIS COLLEGE in Cuyahoga Falls. Call (330) 923-9959 now.
