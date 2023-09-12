5 Ex-Memphis Cop’s Federally Indicted In The Beating Death Of Tyre Nichols

CLOSE

Back in January the world watched in horror when camera footage was released of the beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis TN, by a special group of officers called the Scorpion Squad. Five black police officers were fired immediately before being charged with murder, of Tyre Nichols from an alleged traffic stop.

Tuesday those 5 now ex-police officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. were charged with federal civil rights violations in the beating death of Tyre Nichols as they continue to fight second-degree murder charges in state courts arising from the killing.

The charges against Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. include deprivation of rights, the use of excessive force and conspiracy to witness-tamper.

“Tyre Nichols should be alive today,”…”It is tragic to see a life cut short at 29, with so many milestones unmet, so many words unsaid, so much potential unfulfilled. These federal charges reflect the Justice Department’s unwavering commitment to protecting the constitutional and civil rights of every American and preserving the integrity of the criminal justice system. We stand ready to hold law enforcement officers accountable for their misconduct because no one is above the law in our country.” –Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division

