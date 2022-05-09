The Bijou Star Files: Chris Paul The Latest Victim Of Out Of Control Fans

CLOSE

Chris Paul Accuses Mavericks Fans of Putting Hands on Members of His Family During Game 4

Chris Paul was livid after Game 4 of the Suns’ series against the Mavericks, after a fan allegedly “put hands” on members of his family. “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!!,” Paul tweeted. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION BF PARDI TAKES HER FOR A RIDE …Tossing Her Around Easy!!!

Megan Thee Stallion looked more like Megan Thee Rag Doll in NYC this weekend — and that’s because her boyfriend was having his way with her in the club … woof! Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT FIRST PUBLIC PERFORMANCE SINCE ASTROWORLD …Performs At 3AM To Sold-Out Crowd

Travis Scott made his move Saturday night … performing at his first public venue since last November’s Astroworld tragedy. Read More

ANNA NICOLE SMITH DAUGHTER DANNIELYNN WEARS JANET JACKSON OUTFIT …And Janet Approves!!!

Anna Nicole Smith‘s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead kinda took a page from Kim Kardashian, wearing an iconic getup to a big, fancy event. Read More

LEBRON PARTIES HARD IN MIAMI …One Club’s Not Enough!!!

LeBron James came back Saturday night to where he started the weekend … at CARBONE BEACH in Miami Beach, and he partied his ass off!!! Read More

DRAKE TROLL DM’ING MY WIFE CROSSED A LINE… But It’s All Love!!!

Drake‘s DM to one dude’s wife may have crossed the line, but it’s all love and the guy is actually a big fan … so says the troll himself! Read More

ODELL BECKHAM JR. & VON MILLER Collabing W/ Celeb Jeweler WE’RE HELPING DESIGN RAMS’ SB RINGS!!!

We got celeb jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills (who’s creating the Rams’ title bling this year), out in Las Vegas this week — and he told us he’s actually working closely with Beckham and Miller on the drip’s design. Read More

EMINEM HIS MUSIC’S AS HARD-HITTING AS METAL ….Says Rock & Roll HOF CEO

Eminem packs just as much of a punch as any heavy metal band out there — at least that’s what the guy who runs the Rock & Roll HOF says … which isn’t going over so well. Read More

AMBER HEARD TESTIMONY ON-THE-STAND ‘POSE’ SEEMS REAL …’Ripley,’ ‘Coke’ Moments BS

Amber Heard‘s testimony has been accused of being contrived, lifted and, strangely, drug-laced — but it seems only 1 of these might be close to true … and the proof’s in the video. Read More

BLAC CHYNA SUSPECT IN BATTERY INVESTIGATION …Allegedly Kicked Woman In Stomach (NEW VIDEO)

Check out the video which shows the aftermath of the alleged attack. At around 1:15 you hear the alleged victim say, “Did you feel good when you kicked me in my fat-ass stomach?” It sounds like Blac Chyna denies it. Read More

SNOOP DOGG’S SON CORDELL BROADUS’ CAR STOLEN… Cops Track It Down

Snoop Dogg‘s son, Cordell Broadus, got his brand new whip jacked … but the car was recovered pretty quickly … this according to cops who were hot on the trail. Read More

MAGIC JOHNSON Hey, Lakers …DON’T TRADE LEBRON!!!

LeBron James received a lot of heat for the Lakers’ struggles this season, but Magic Johnson says he still wants to see LBJ in a Lakers uniform for the foreseeable future. Read More

SNOOP DOGG BUYS BIG OWNERSHIP IN ICE CUBE’S BIG3 LEAGUE …BRING ON THE BIVOUAC!!!

Snoop Dogg and his Mt. Westmore groupmate Ice Cube are about to be a lot closer … now that Snoop is a part-owner in Cube’s Big3 basketball league … Read More

MARY J. BLIGE STRENGTH OF A WOMAN DAY IN ATL …Famous Friends Celebrate!!!

Mary J. Blige absolutely cannot be stopped in 2022. Read More

Sherri Shepherd Says Wendy Williams Is “Not Well” After The Talk Show Vet Stated She Won’t Be Watching Sherri’s Show

Sherri Shepherd responded to Wendy’s remarks. In an IG vid, Sherri Shepherd made it clear she wasn’t mad at Wendy. She also stated: Read More

‘The Best Man’ Cast Posts New Video On The Beach As Filming For The Upcoming Limited Series Is Underway

In a video posted to Instagram, the cast of ‘The Best Man’ are seen relaxing on the beach between filming and saying what they are grateful for. Read More

Man Responsible For Killing Nicki Minaj’s Father In Hit-And-Run Accident Pleads Guilty

Charles Polevich has pleaded guilty to the death of Robert Maraj. Read More

3 Americans Found Dead At Sandals Resort In The Bahamas & Another Person Is Hospitalized

Three Americans were found dead at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas, and a fourth person was hospitalized. Read More

Baby Formula Shortages Continue To Happen Across The Country Due To Impact Of The Global Pandemic

As the pandemic continues, it is now having an effect on baby formula. According to reports, there is a severe shortage of products, and parents are having a hard time finding formula for their babies. Read More

CDC Says Mysterious Hepatitis Outbreak Has Left Over 100 Kids Sick and 5 Dead

U.S. health officials are investigating a mysterious hepatitis outbreak that has left more than 100 children sick and at least five dead. Read More

Stevie J Asks Faith Evans For Forgiveness and Apologizes For Publicly Disrespecting Her

Stevie J apologizes and asks his wife, Faith Evans, for forgiveness for embarrassing her in public. Read More

Ari Fletcher Responds To Hate Over Bringing Her Son To The Club [Video]

Ari Fletcher responds to the backlash she was getting for having her son in the club. Read More

Angela Bassett ‘Happy And Humble’ After Receiving Honorary Doctorate From Old Dominion University

Angela Bassett has added another honorary doctorate to her collection. On Friday, the actress announced that she was awarded an honorary doctorate from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. Read More

Audio of 7-year-old Julissia Batties Before Her Death Released

The heartbreaking story of Batties’ death is hard to hear, and the recent audio makes it even worse. The 7-year-old girl is heard saying, “Grandma, call the police!” Read More

ABC Cancels ‘Queens’ After One Season

ABC’s music drama, Queens, starring Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Eve, and Nadine Velazquez, was not renewed for a second season. Read More

Mother Hits Boyfriend With Car After Finding Him Naked In Bed With Her 7-Year-Old Daughter

A mother took matters into her own hands when she found her boyfriend naked in bed with her child. Read More

Teyana Taylor, Lance Reddick, And Laura Harrier Added To ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Cast

20th Century Studios has added several more big names to its White Men Can’t Jump reboot. The studio announced that Teyana Taylor, Lance Reddick, and Laura Harrier would join Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls as part of the cast. Read More

Michelle Obama Honoring Her Mother With A Special Exhibit At The Obama Presidential Center [Video]

Michelle Obama is paying homage to her mother, Marian Robinson, this Mother’s Day with a special exhibit at the forthcoming Obama Presidential Center. Read More

Kroger Employee Fired After 31 Years On The Job For Stopping A Shoplifter

A veteran Kroger employee in Michigan has filed a lawsuit against Kroger after the store fired her for trying to stop a shoplifter. Read More

Detroit Man Arrested After Allegedly Operating a Marijuana Vending Machine Outside His Home, Made $2K Per Day

A Detroit man was recently arrested after police found 18 guns inside a home where a marijuana vending machine was operating outside. Read More

Muni Long Opens Up About Her Lupus Diagnosis And Why She Decided To Cancel Her 2022 Tour [Video]

Muni Long discussed her struggles with Lupus and why she canceled her 2022 tour. Read More

