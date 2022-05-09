The Bijou Star Files: Chris Paul The Latest Victim Of Out Of Control Fans

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 9, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Chris Paul Accuses Mavericks Fans of Putting Hands on Members of His Family During Game 4
Chris Paul was livid after Game 4 of the Suns’ series against the Mavericks, after a fan allegedly “put hands” on members of his family. “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!!,” Paul tweeted. Read More
MEGAN THEE STALLION BF PARDI TAKES HER FOR A RIDE …Tossing Her Around Easy!!!
Megan Thee Stallion looked more like Megan Thee Rag Doll in NYC this weekend — and that’s because her boyfriend was having his way with her in the club … woof! Read More
TRAVIS SCOTT FIRST PUBLIC PERFORMANCE SINCE ASTROWORLD …Performs At 3AM To Sold-Out Crowd
Travis Scott made his move Saturday night … performing at his first public venue since last November’s Astroworld tragedy. Read More
ANNA NICOLE SMITH DAUGHTER DANNIELYNN WEARS JANET JACKSON OUTFIT …And Janet Approves!!!
Anna Nicole Smith‘s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead kinda took a page from Kim Kardashian, wearing an iconic getup to a big, fancy event. Read More
LEBRON PARTIES HARD IN MIAMI …One Club’s Not Enough!!!
LeBron James came back Saturday night to where he started the weekend … at CARBONE BEACH in Miami Beach, and he partied his ass off!!! Read More
DRAKE TROLL DM’ING MY WIFE CROSSED A LINE… But It’s All Love!!!
Drake‘s DM to one dude’s wife may have crossed the line, but it’s all love and the guy is actually a big fan … so says the troll himself! Read More
ODELL BECKHAM JR. & VON MILLER Collabing W/ Celeb Jeweler WE’RE HELPING DESIGN RAMS’ SB RINGS!!!
We got celeb jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills (who’s creating the Rams’ title bling this year), out in Las Vegas this week — and he told us he’s actually working closely with Beckham and Miller on the drip’s design. Read More
EMINEM HIS MUSIC’S AS HARD-HITTING AS METAL ….Says Rock & Roll HOF CEO
Eminem packs just as much of a punch as any heavy metal band out there — at least that’s what the guy who runs the Rock & Roll HOF says … which isn’t going over so well. Read More
AMBER HEARD TESTIMONY ON-THE-STAND ‘POSE’ SEEMS REAL …’Ripley,’ ‘Coke’ Moments BS
Amber Heard‘s testimony has been accused of being contrived, lifted and, strangely, drug-laced — but it seems only 1 of these might be close to true … and the proof’s in the video. Read More
BLAC CHYNA SUSPECT IN BATTERY INVESTIGATION …Allegedly Kicked Woman In Stomach (NEW VIDEO)
Check out the video which shows the aftermath of the alleged attack. At around 1:15 you hear the alleged victim say, “Did you feel good when you kicked me in my fat-ass stomach?” It sounds like Blac Chyna denies it. Read More
SNOOP DOGG’S SON CORDELL BROADUS’ CAR STOLEN… Cops Track It Down
Snoop Dogg‘s son, Cordell Broadus, got his brand new whip jacked … but the car was recovered pretty quickly … this according to cops who were hot on the trail. Read More
MAGIC JOHNSON Hey, Lakers …DON’T TRADE LEBRON!!!
LeBron James received a lot of heat for the Lakers’ struggles this season, but Magic Johnson says he still wants to see LBJ in a Lakers uniform for the foreseeable future. Read More
SNOOP DOGG BUYS BIG OWNERSHIP IN ICE CUBE’S BIG3 LEAGUE …BRING ON THE BIVOUAC!!!
Snoop Dogg and his Mt. Westmore groupmate Ice Cube are about to be a lot closer … now that Snoop is a part-owner in Cube’s Big3 basketball league … Read More
MARY J. BLIGE STRENGTH OF A WOMAN DAY IN ATL …Famous Friends Celebrate!!!
Mary J. Blige absolutely cannot be stopped in 2022. Read More
Sherri Shepherd Says Wendy Williams Is “Not Well” After The Talk Show Vet Stated She Won’t Be Watching Sherri’s Show
Sherri Shepherd responded to Wendy’s remarks. In an IG vid, Sherri Shepherd made it clear she wasn’t mad at Wendy. She also stated: Read More
‘The Best Man’ Cast Posts New Video On The Beach As Filming For The Upcoming Limited Series Is Underway
In a video posted to Instagram, the cast of ‘The Best Man’ are seen relaxing on the beach between filming and saying what they are grateful for. Read More
Man Responsible For Killing Nicki Minaj’s Father In Hit-And-Run Accident Pleads Guilty
Charles Polevich has pleaded guilty to the death of Robert Maraj. Read More
3 Americans Found Dead At Sandals Resort In The Bahamas & Another Person Is Hospitalized
Three Americans were found dead at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas, and a fourth person was hospitalized. Read More
Baby Formula Shortages Continue To Happen Across The Country Due To Impact Of The Global Pandemic
As the pandemic continues, it is now having an effect on baby formula. According to reports, there is a severe shortage of products, and parents are having a hard time finding formula for their babies. Read More
CDC Says Mysterious Hepatitis Outbreak Has Left Over 100 Kids Sick and 5 Dead
U.S. health officials are investigating a mysterious hepatitis outbreak that has left more than 100 children sick and at least five dead. Read More
Stevie J Asks Faith Evans For Forgiveness and Apologizes For Publicly Disrespecting Her
Stevie J apologizes and asks his wife, Faith Evans, for forgiveness for embarrassing her in public. Read More
Ari Fletcher Responds To Hate Over Bringing Her Son To The Club [Video]
Ari Fletcher responds to the backlash she was getting for having her son in the club. Read More
Angela Bassett ‘Happy And Humble’ After Receiving Honorary Doctorate From Old Dominion University
Angela Bassett has added another honorary doctorate to her collection. On Friday, the actress announced that she was awarded an honorary doctorate from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. Read More
Audio of 7-year-old Julissia Batties Before Her Death Released
The heartbreaking story of Batties’ death is hard to hear, and the recent audio makes it even worse. The 7-year-old girl is heard saying, “Grandma, call the police!” Read More
ABC Cancels ‘Queens’ After One Season
ABC’s music drama, Queens, starring Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Eve, and Nadine Velazquez, was not renewed for a second season. Read More
Mother Hits Boyfriend With Car After Finding Him Naked In Bed With Her 7-Year-Old Daughter
A mother took matters into her own hands when she found her boyfriend naked in bed with her child. Read More
Teyana Taylor, Lance Reddick, And Laura Harrier Added To ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Cast
20th Century Studios has added several more big names to its White Men Can’t Jump reboot. The studio announced that Teyana Taylor, Lance Reddick, and Laura Harrier would join Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls as part of the cast. Read More
Michelle Obama Honoring Her Mother With A Special Exhibit At The Obama Presidential Center [Video]
Michelle Obama is paying homage to her mother, Marian Robinson, this Mother’s Day with a special exhibit at the forthcoming Obama Presidential Center. Read More
Kroger Employee Fired After 31 Years On The Job For Stopping A Shoplifter
A veteran Kroger employee in Michigan has filed a lawsuit against Kroger after the store fired her for trying to stop a shoplifter. Read More
Detroit Man Arrested After Allegedly Operating a Marijuana Vending Machine Outside His Home, Made $2K Per Day
A Detroit man was recently arrested after police found 18 guns inside a home where a marijuana vending machine was operating outside. Read More
Muni Long Opens Up About Her Lupus Diagnosis And Why She Decided To Cancel Her 2022 Tour [Video]
Muni Long discussed her struggles with Lupus and why she canceled her 2022 tour. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com