Taraji P. Henson Hooks Up With Planned Parenthood To Fight Abortion Rights

The pandemic seemed to open peoples eyes by viral force to how far we still have to go with racism in our country. Because of social media and amateur cameramen people are learning that although we are living in 2022, the 1950’s is still very much alive. But instead of tackling that issue the powers that be were/are, sneakingly so, trying to shift America back in time once again, by trying to reverse Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in which the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. With all the things that are wrong in this world that needs to be fixed, why this? Why now? Who knows for real, but actress Taraji P. Henson should be adding the title activist to her name, as she is a champion for Mental Health using her platform to educate people about it’s importance and now she is teaming up with Planned Parenthood to help fight abortion rights with ‘How to Talk About Abortion’.

In a Planned Parenthood video titled ‘How to Talk About Abortion featuring Taraji P. Henson our Cookie Lyon’s starts right off hitting people with facts.

“Let’s say you know someone who doesn’t see this as a fundamental right. Someone who’s not sure how they feel about abortion,” “How to Talk About Abortion.” “Just hit ’em with some facts. Like 80 percent of people want abortion to be safe and to be legal… so why does a small group of loud, judgy people get to decide what we do with our damn bodies?”

Our question is, should man have the right to tell a woman what to do with her body? And, why won’t these same men doing anything about systemic racism and police brutality?

Take a look at the video below