WNBA Star Brittney Griner: Russia Is Extending Her Trial Once Again

CLOSE

Russia detained WNBA star Brittney Griner when allegedly vape cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her luggage back in February, and she could be facing maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if found guilty. Her day in court in March turned into the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner being extended until May. Then on May 3rd White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the decision to classify Brittney Griner as wrongfully detained was made, that Brittney Griner is being “wrongfully detained by the Russian government,”. Brittney Griner’s family originally didn’t want a lot of attention being brought to the situation because of their fears that Brittney would be used as a pawn in the political games especially with Russia being at war with the Ukraine.

Now it seems like her family might be right.

It is now May, today Brittney Griner was paraded out in a Khimki court, handcuffed, wearing an orange hooded pullover with her head down for a hearing, only to be told that she will be held longer at least until June.

Take a look at the video below.