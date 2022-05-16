Remy Ma Now A Member Of The Bronx Walk Of Fame [VIDEO]

CLOSE

People when they become famous often get a bad rap, that they have forgotten where they have come from, but in the case of Remy Ma she has in celebrity came a long way from The Bronx however the Terror Squad Queen has never forgotten and has given back. So in a appreciation for all that Remy Ma has done, The Bronx, is putting Remy Ma’s name on a street sign, on The Bronx Walk of Fame.

Career wise to finally bring home a Grammy award after being nominated would be an amazing thing however 41 year old rapper Remy Ma is oh so thankful to the borough that she rides and dies for, that them putting her name on The Bronx Walk of Fame street sign was humbling.

Remy Ma posted a video celebrating the love The Bronx has shown her for the home she has never forgotten with her husband rapper Papoose and Fat Joe by her side.

“Today I was given my own street sign in The Bronx!…I’ve come so far from the girl that used to take the 6 train and ride the Bx22 bus. I’ve had to go to court across the street from where that sign is, I’ve lived in a shelter down the block from where that sign is, I’ve went to high school a few lights up from where that sign is.”

Remy Ma’s addition to the Bronx Walk of Fame comes through her contributions as an entertainer. Originally conceived in 1997, the Walk has some illustrious names along its 23-block corridor such as Rita Moreno, Colin Powell, KRS-One, Kool DJ Red Alert, Kurtis Blow, Luther Vandross, Grandmaster Caz, Swizz Beatz and Kid Capri. Fate Joe himself was honored with the distinction in 2012.

Congratulations Remy Ma!!

