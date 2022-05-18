Joe Biden Say’s ‘White Supremacy is A Poison’ [VIDEO]

CLOSE

The sign of a true leader is when his country is hurting, to stand up and say something to show the people that he feels their pain. When George Floyd was murdered for all the world to see instead of condemning what is wrong or being compassionate to what the world was seeing, Donald Trump actually insulted the family of George Floyd, Trump later showed that he had some pull with the Proud Boys, the very organization that has no room for peace however promotes and engages in political violence in the United States. Today President Joe Biden did what a leader at a time of turmoil should do, show up and show you care.

Today in an speech President Joe addressed the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, calling what happened what it is was, an act of domestic terrorism, then what a leader should do and condemn the racist ideology of the suspected shooter. President Joe Biden then called white supremacy what it is ‘poison’.

“White supremacy is a poison. It’s a poison … running through our body politic,”… “And it’s been allowed to grow and fester right before our eyes,” …“No more, no more. We need to say as clearly and as forcefully as we can that the ideology of White supremacy has no place in America. None.”

President Joe Biden who while visiting Buffalo was visibly emotional when speaking about the victims of the evil shooter that took their lives, then let the world no that “evil will not win”

That’s what a President should do.

