Now Nick Cannon Wants To Have A Vasectomy !? [VIDEO]

Source: Jason Mendez / GettyNick Cannon thinks it might be time to bag it up…well, maybe we should say tie it up.

Nick Cannon had a set of twins with his now ex-wife Grammy Award winning singer Mariah Carey, then after the divorce went on a 8 more baby rampage with 4 baby mothers, one with a set of twins, that had the court of social media opinion going in on him every time he made a baby on the way or already her announcement.

Nick Cannon’s position on his fertilization has been it’s not his choice but the women’s and that he would like to have between 10 to 12 children and that he doesn’t believe that he doesn’t believe in the ownership of people.

“If we’re really talking about how we coexist and how we populate, it’s about what exchange we can create together. So, I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality. I understand the institution of marriage but if we go back to what that was about, that was to classify property. One father gave another man his daughter for land. So when you really get to that concept, alright well, we gotta change all of this up because I don’t want ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers. We create families in that sense of we created a beautiful entity.”

With that being said he has tried ownership…marriage, that didn’t work out, now with being 2 children shy of the goal Nick Cannon is saying he is contemplating ‘tying the knot’ ie getting a vasectomy.

According to Nick Cannon in a recent interview:

“I already done went and got my vasectomy consultation,” …”I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely.”

So y’all can now, well maybe, soon get off Nick’s ‘bag’ so to speak.

Take a listen to what Nick Cannon had to say in the interview below.