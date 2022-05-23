Dave Chappelle’s Attacker Say’s Dave Triggered Him In A Recent Interview

CLOSE

We guess the day’s of owning what you have done, are long gone, the Buffalo shooter’s family say’s it was COVID’s fault now the guy that attacked Dave Chappelle is saying that Dave Chappelle triggered him so he attacked him.

Live from Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, 23 year old Isaiah Lee, gave an interview to the New York Post, speaking his ‘truth’, about what happened the night he thought it was a good idea to jump on stage and tackle Dave Chappelle during the Neflix Joke festival at the Hollywood Bowl while armed at the beginning of the month. An attack that was similar to The Oscar Slap gate however the end result for Isaiah Lee was to be turned into a human pretzel before being taken away in an ambulance before being taken to jail to rest. Isaiah Lee has pleaded not guilty to all charges which include battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

Isaiah Lee, also known as the rapper called NoName_Trapper, reasoning for his actions.

“I identify as bisexual… and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” … “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

Isaiah Lee who has been and is a single father finally snapped when the comedian before Dave Chappelle made a joke about pedophilia because he had been molested at 17 years old.

I wonder did his lawyer think it was a good idea to do an interview? Read the complete interview here

