The Bijou Star Files: TX School Shooter Posted A Warning

19 children, 2 teachers killed in Texas elementary school shooting

An 18-year-old suspect was fatally wounded by law enforcement officers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

UVALDE, Texas — At least 19 children and two teachers were killed Tuesday when a gunman opened fire in a Texas elementary school, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Read More

President Biden, LeBron James, Chris Evans, Steve Kerr, and More React to Texas Elementary School Shooting

At least 18 children and 3 adults were killed in a mass shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The suspected shooter, later identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, was fatally wounded by police. Read More

Gunman warned online he would shoot up Texas elementary school that left 19 kids, 2 teachers dead

The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school. Read More

CLIPPERS’ NORMAN POWELL HARASSED BY WHITE WOMAN ON VIDEO… Cops Respond

Norman Powell was harassed by a white woman behaving erratically who berated the Clippers star and told him he was “not American” … all while NP streamed the encounter on social media. Read More

UFC’S MARK MUNOZ PLACED ON ADMIN LEAVE FROM H.S. JOB… After Letting Kids Box Each Other

Mark Munoz — a former UFC fighter who beat Demian Maia in 2011 — has been placed on administrative leave from his high school wrestling coach job … after he let quarreling students box each other, Read More

KANYE WEST 2020 CAMPAIGN CLAIMS THOUSANDS STOLEN Funds Used For Credit Bill

Kanye West‘s failed presidential bid just took another hit … his campaign committee claims they fell victim to a fraud scheme where thousands went to pay off someone’s credit card. Read More

BRENDAN LANGLEY UNITED WORKER CALLED ME ‘P***Y’… And Hit Me First

Ex-NFL player Brendan Langley is sharing his side of the infamous airport brawl … his attorney says… Read More

DESHAUN WATSON ACCUSER BASHES QB’S NEW CONTRACT… ‘A Big Screw You’

Two of Deshaun Watson‘s 22 accusers are voicing their disgust over the quarterback’s new $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns … claiming the team only cares about his talents, not the disturbing claims made against him. Read More

MEGHAN MARKLE FATHER HOSPITALIZED, POSSIBLE STROKE

Meghan Markle‘s father might have suffered a stroke Monday night … as he was rushed to a hospital by ambulance. Read More

CAITLYN JENNER KANYE WAS DIFFICULT FOR KIM TO LIVE WITH… But Pete Treats Her Great

Caitlyn Jenner says Kim Kardashian didn’t have it easy being married to Kanye West … and dating Pete Davidson‘s been a completely different experience for her. Read More

‘QUEER EYE’ BOBBY BERK GET MY PALM DESERT PAD FOR CHEAP Lists Airbnb For $22!!!

“Queer Eye” star, Bobby Berk, is taking his interior design talents to Airbnb … renting out his newly renovated Palm Desert mansion for only $22! Read More

SCOTT DISICK HITS NYC STRIP CLUB While Kourtney Says ‘I Do’

Scott Disick sure knows how to distract himself … while his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker were celebrating their marriage in Italy, Scott was hitting a packed NYC strip club. Read More

Virginia Rapper Receives Yellow-Stained Veneers, But Was He Really Scammed?

Virginia-based rapper, Zoo, says he wanted a smile like Morris Chestnut’s. So, he decided to get composite veneers from a local business called Essential Grillz. Unfortunately, instead of walking out with a Hollywood smile, he claims business owner Essence Martin installed yellow-stained veneers that reminded him of “Red Lobster cheddar biscuits.” Read More

Kandi Burruss Says Xscape Would Beat Destiny’s Child In A Battle Of The Hits

There’s an old saying that goes, “Always bet on yourself, then double down on it,” and Kandi Burruss recently made it clear she’s gonna do just that! Although Kandi and the other ladies of the infamous R&B group Xscape already hit the stage in a hit-for-hit battle against SWV, she joined Andy Cohen and Lil Jon in a discussion about possibly going up against Destiny’s Child. Read More

California Plans To Follow Colorado & Louisiana By Testing A Mobile Driver’s License Or Digital ID

The mobile driver’s license serves as an identity-verifying credential stored on your smartphone. While it differs from the Real ID, it gives drivers more control over their personal information. Read More

Sergeant Jewel Scott Advises People To Stop Listening To “False Narratives” After She Was Detained While Attempting To Return To Post

Sergeant Jewel Scott has used social media to her advantage to document alleged issues at the third largest military base in the world. Sgt. Scott, stationed at Ft. Hood in Killeen, TX, went viral last week when she shared a video on Instagram addressing alleged harassment and retaliation. Read More

Syleena Johnson Shares Why She Thinks White People Aren’t Concerned About The Buffalo Mass Shooting Like They Were About The Will Smith Oscars Slap

Back in March the infamous Oscars slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock was the talk of the news for weeks after the incident. However, after the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, that left 10 Black people deceased, many people are questioning why that incident hasn’t drawn the same amount of attention. Read More

ISIS Reportedly Planned To Assassinate George W. Bush In Dallas According To Recent FBI Investigation

It’s been several years since former President George W. Bush was in the spotlight, but he’s currently making headlines once again for a very shocking reason. Following a recent months-long investigation by the FBI, it has reportedly been revealed that ISIS planned to assassinate George W. Bush in Dallas, Texas back in November 2021. Read More

Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson & More Among Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People

It is that time of year again when Time Magazine releases their list of the 100 most influential people of the year, and like always there are some heavy hitters that are not only serving influence but also Black excellence as they continue to dominate their fields. Read More

Father of Jacksonville Rapper Ksoo Set to Testify Against His Son in Upcoming Murder Trial

The father of Jacksonville rapper Ksoo will testify against his son in the 23-year-old’s upcoming first-degree murder trial. Read More

