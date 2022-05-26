Diddy Reveals He And Biggie Were Hypnotized On Legendary Video

CLOSE

One of the hottest Hip Hop videos and tracks to drop to date was ‘Hypnotize’ by The Notorious B.I.G.. When that song plays anywhere, including the streets ‘Christopher Wallace’ was driven on when taken to his final resting place after being murdered, people lose their minds chanting…

Biggie, Biggie, Biggie, can’t you see? Sometimes your words just hypnotize me ♫

The ‘Hypnotize’ phenomenon started in 1997 with Biggie Smalls and Puff Daddy, however today The Notorious B.I.G is gone (RIP) and Puff Daddy is now Diddy at fifty, 52 years old to be exact. So Diddy is doing what most men do in their 50’s and that’s to tell war stories about when the were in their 20’s, and Diddy recently shared that back in the day he and Biggie tried ecstasy for the first time while shooting the timeless classic video ‘Hypnotize’.

To celebrate what would have been Biggie’s 50th birthday, Diddy took part in a Twitter Spaces (a feature that allows users to have live audio conversations on the platform), where he talked about being young and having fun back when The Notorious B.I.G was filming the legendary ‘Hypnotize’ video.

“Ah man, the video was fun,” “That was like the first time we both tried ecstasy. I mean, it was an experience, you know what I’m saying? Ayo, Biggie’s 50. Check this out, we have nothing to hide. That was a long time ago… it was the first time. It was just a little nibble, it was all right. It was a little nibble. But we was in extra high, high spirits. Yeah, this breaking news and shit. Fuck it. On his 50th birthday, I wanna let y’all know that.”

Uh (uh), uh (uh), uh (c’mon), Ha, sicker than your average…How crazy is that? Take a look at the videos below.