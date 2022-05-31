Cavaliers Hire Assistant Coach With NBA Championship Experience

CLOSE

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired ex-Kings and ex-Lakers coach Luke Walton to serve as an assistant to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The Browns have made some noise this offseason, but the Cavs have moved the needle as well. Walton has spent the last five years coaching the Kings and Lakers. He joins a Cavs roster that overachieved during last year’s regular season, but stumbled down the stretch, losing back-to-back play-in games to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

Related Stories Two Females Were Shot Outside Cleveland Family Dollar

Walton won two NBA championships as a player, in 2009 and 2010. He played on a team that was led by the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Luke’s dad, Bill Walton, spent ten years in the NBA.

The Latest: