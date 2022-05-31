Shaunie O’Neal & Pastor Keion Henderson Are Officially Married

CLOSE

Congratulations are most definitely in order as Shaunie O’Neal & Pastor Keion Henderson are officially husband and wife.

That’s right Shaunie O’Neal is a First Lady now.

The now Basketball Wives creator formally known as Shaunie O’Neil married Pastor Keion Henderson over the memorial day weekend at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club with over 200 people in attendance.

The now Mrs. Shaunie Henderson was walked down the isle be her three sons, Shareef, Myles, and Shaqir O’Neal, with gospel great Yolanda Adams blessing the happy couple with her vocals with the wedding being officiated by Bishop T.D. Jakes.

Pastor Keion and Mrs. Shaunie Henderson was surprised at the reception that evening with a live performance by the legendary Isley Brothers.

Take a look at Pastor Keion and Mrs. Shaunie Henderson stunning wedding photos below