4 Killed In Mass Shooting In A Tulsa Medical Center [VIDEO]

May 14, 2022 left 10 dead in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. May 24, 2022, 19 elementary school children and two teachers were gunned down at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. President Joe Biden is calling for stronger gun laws, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau is wanting to freeze gun sales as well as ban look-a-like gun toys. Many politicians are turning a blind eye to a problem but the problem keeps growing as news broke that there has been another mass shooting this time in a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In what is being described as a “catastrophic scene”, authorities reported that a gunman opened fire using two firearms killing at least four people, and several others were injured, on the second floor of the St. Francis Health System’s Natalie Building. Authorities, who have not released the identities of the victims or a possible motive. The shooter is also dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the shooting wasn’t random:

“This wasn’t an individual who just decided he wanted to go find a hospital full of random people. He deliberately made a choice to come here and his actions were deliberate.”

We will be keeping the victims, their families and the community of Tulsa uplifted in our prayers.

