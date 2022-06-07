Martin Reunion Special Trailer Has Dropped [Video]

CLOSE

August of 1992 gave birth to a television phenomenon that even when the last episode aired in 1997, people still live to watch it’s reruns in 2022.

Wazzup?! Wazzzup?! Wazzzzzup?!

‘Martin’ starring comedian/actor Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tichina Arnold and the late Thomas Mikal Ford has been a timeless cult classic with people praying for a reunion and now it appears those prayers have been answered.

Martin Lawrence is bring us a ‘Payne’ of laughs with the ‘Martin’ show, 30th anniversary special, will be airing on BET+, that will include the original cast along with them paying a loving tribute to their brother late cast mate Tommy Ford, who died in 2016 at the age of 52 years old.

Martin and crew will post up on the original living room set in the 90-minute the Reunion special taking fans on a hilarious trip back through 5 ground breaking years that also introduced us to many of our legends in entertainment.

The ‘Martin’ reunion special airing on June 16 on BET+ will include interviews with the cast, original directors, musical performances, and behind-the-scenes commentary on the importance and impact of the show.

Take a look at the official trailer for ‘Martin: The Reunion’ below.