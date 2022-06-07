Update: Brown’s QB Deshaun Watson Named in 24th Civil Lawsuit

CLOSE

Will there be a happy ending for Browns fans? Pardon the pun, but things are getting a little scary for Cleveland Browns fans as the new quarterback, Deshaun Watson, has been named in a 24th civil lawsuit.

The NFL has finished up their investigation into the lawsuits that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faces, with a decision on a potential suspension being expected soon. That means that the five-year guaranteed $230 million deal from the Browns, may be for not if your the Browns, because Watson may not even play in 2022.

But before we learn the fate of Deshaun Watson with the NFL, it is being reported that a 24th woman filed a civil lawsuit Monday against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, alleging he committed sexual misconduct during a massage in August 2020.

Allegedly the 24th massage therapist/accuser said Deshaun Watson got an erection in one of their sessions in 2020 he allegedly encouraged her to touch his penis, according to online court records. The lawsuit said Watson allegedly began to masturbate and ejaculated with some of his ejaculate getting on the accuser’s face and chest.

