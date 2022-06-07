Rapper Trouble’s Alleged Killer Turns Himself In

CLOSE

News broke on Sunday that Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed. Now a few days later it is being reported that his alleged killer has surrendered himself to authorities.

It’s being reported that 33 year old Jamichael Jones turned himself into Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies for killing, 34 year old Mariel Semonte Orr, known in Hip Hop as rapper Trouble, allegedly shooting him once in the chest, after his mother encouraged him to do so.

According to reports that the shooting was over a domestic dispute. Rapper Trouble was reportedly visiting a woman that Jamichael Jones knew, when an argument broke out then Jones pushed his way into the home allegedly killing Trouble. Jamichael Jones did not know Trouble prior to his murder.

A judge denied 33-year-old Jamichael Jones bond and set his next hearing date for June 15.

