Lil Nas X isn’t going to let the 2022 BET Awards skate after snubbing him of any nominations this year to the point, he’s created a diss track going after the network.

A topless Lil Nas X posted a snippet of an upcoming new song on Tuesday we’d be surprised is called anything but “F*** BET.”

After starting the song off with the disrespectful phrase on repeat, LNX goes into an auto-tuned flow where he brags about his riches and even proclaims he has “100 sticks” at his disposal.